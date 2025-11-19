CBSE Board exams 2026: Subject-wise marks distribution released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published a comprehensive subject-wise marks distribution for its 2026 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

According to the circular, each subject will be assessed out of 100 marks, divided among theory, practical, project work and internal assessment.

Practical exams, project evaluations and internal assessments are scheduled to run from January 1 to February 14, 2026, the board confirmed.

The breakdown provides exact details for each subject, including subject codes, the maximum marks allotted to each component, whether an external examiner will assess practicals, and whether the board will supply answer books for practical exams, India Today reports.

CBSE has strongly advised affiliated schools to carefully study the annexure accompanying the circular. The board highlighted that errors in mark-uploading have been common in prior years, warning that “correction requests made later with various excuses” will not be considered.

The guidelines also specify the format for theory answer sheets, including page count.

The new marking scheme reflects subject-specific weightings. Language subjects like English and Hindi, as well as Mathematics, allocate 80 marks to theory and 20 marks to internal assessment. In science and vocational subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Biotechnology, the theory exam is for 70 marks and practicals for 30.