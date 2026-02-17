CBSE Board Exams 2026 begin today; Over 46 Lakh Students to appear in India and abroad

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will begin today, February 17, 2026. Over 46 lakh students from 26 countries abroad and India will appear for the CBSE board exams 2026-27. The exams will begin at 10:30 am and students are advised to reach their respective centres by 10:00 am to avoid last-minute rush.

The Board has directed schools to guide students and parents in planning their travel arrangements in advance. It has also cautioned candidates about possible traffic disruptions due to national and international events scheduled during the examination period.