CBSE Board Exams 2026 begin today; Over 46 Lakh Students to appear in India and abroad

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will begin today, February 17, 2026. Over 46 lakh students from 26 countries abroad and India will appear for the CBSE board exams 2026-27. The exams will begin at 10:30 am and students are advised to reach their respective centres by 10:00 am to avoid last-minute rush.
The Board has directed schools to guide students and parents in planning their travel arrangements in advance. It has also cautioned candidates about possible traffic disruptions due to national and international events scheduled during the examination period.
Class 10
Mathematics (Standard and Basic) — 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Class 12
Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship — 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Shorthand (English/Hindi) — 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
This year, the board has introduced a new rule that class 10 students must appear for the first board exam to be eligible for the second attempt.
Key highlights:
Mandatory First Attempt: Students must sit for the first examination.
Improvement Option: Eligible candidates may improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages.
Essential Repeat Category: Students absent in three or more subjects will fall under this category and can reappear only in the main examination next year.
Compartment Candidates: Students receiving a compartment result can appear in the second examination under the same category.
No Additional Subjects: Students who pass Class 10 cannot take additional subjects separately afterward.
CBSE has clarified that no relaxations will be provided for non-compliance with these norms.
The Board has instructed schools to distribute question papers strictly according to the subject codes mentioned on students’ admit cards. For subjects with multiple versions—such as Mathematics (Standard/Basic) and languages including English, Hindi, Sanskrit, and Urdu—only the specified paper must be provided.
Any deviation may result in the student being marked absent and the concerned examination being cancelled. Schools found violating these instructions will face disciplinary action from the Board.
With the India AI Summit taking place in Delhi from February 16 to 20, the authorities have issued a traffic advisory. The Delhi Police officials have coordinated with the Education Department and examination centres to ensure minimal disruption.
Students carrying their admit cards or date sheets will be provided assistance to reach centres smoothly.
CBSE has introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for the evaluation of Class 12 answer scripts. However, Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated through the traditional physical mode.
Teachers have been asked to complete practice sessions on the Digital Evaluation Platform from February 16 onwards. Login credentials have been shared through registered email IDs, and monitoring will be conducted to ensure readiness.
CBSE has urged all candidates to follow examination guidelines carefully, plan their commute in advance, and maintain discipline to ensure the smooth conduct of the board examinations.