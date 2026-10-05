CBSE asks schools to promote digital payments, conduct awareness drives

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised its affiliated schools to expand the use of digital payments across school-related financial transactions and conduct awareness programmes on safe digital payment practices.

The board issued Circular No. 12/2026 on September 30, following a communication from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, on promoting digital payments across the education ecosystem.

The advisory covers payments made by students, parents and school staff and asks school heads and managers to take measures to facilitate digital transactions across different school services.