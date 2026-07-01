CBSE asks schools to strengthen cyber safety awareness

New Delhi: The CBSE has directed its affiliated schools to promote cyber safety by encouraging students, teachers and parents to enrol in a 2.5-hour cyber hygiene certification course and establish cyber clubs to organise monthly awareness activities, according to officials.

"The initiative, under a nationwide campaign by the Home Minister's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), aims to strengthen cybercrime awareness and promote cyber hygiene among students, teachers and parents. This is crucial as children's increasing use of digital platforms exposes them to online risks, including grooming, cyberbullying, identity theft, online harassment, and financial cyberfraud," a senior board official said.