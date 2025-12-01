CBSE announces change to Class 10 & 12 board exam pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced significant changes to the exam pattern for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, with the goal of reducing reliance on rote memorisation and encouraging deeper conceptual understanding.

The modification is designed to improve students' analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and long-term comprehension of subjects rather than just short-term recall, The Economic Times reports.

According to the revised pattern, 50 per cent of all questions in the 2026 board exams will be competency-based. These will include multiple-choice questions, case-based items, source-based analysis, data-interpretation tasks and situational problem-solving questions.

The remaining half of the paper will be split between 20 per cent objective-type MCQs and 30 per cent constructed-response questions, covering short and long answers designed to test conceptual clarity and structured reasoning.

The overhaul aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises application-driven learning and reducing high-stakes pressure on students. CBSE officials said that the new pattern aims to create a “more balanced and meaningful” method of evaluation and encourage a deeper understanding of concepts rather than memorisation of content.

CBSE will also introduce two board examinations for Class 10 each academic year beginning in 2026. Students will have the opportunity to appear twice, with the better of the two scores counted as the final result. The board has said that this measure is intended to lower stress levels and offer candidates a second attempt without waiting an entire year.

The first cycle of the 2026 exams will begin on February 1, 2026. For Class 10, both Mathematics Standard and Mathematics Basic will be held on the opening day. Among Class 12 students, initial papers include Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship and Shorthand (Hindi and English).