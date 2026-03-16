CBSE announces cancellation of Class 12 board exams in Middle east region
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced cancellation of the Class 12 board exams in the Middle East region in view of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, officials said.
"All examinations of class 12 scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stands cancelled in case of students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Exams which were earlier postponed also stand cancelled," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.
"The mode of declaration of results in these countries will be announced separately," he said.
Earlier, the Board had announced cancellation of Class 10 exams in the region.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) maintains a significant presence across the Middle East through a large network of affiliated schools. According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2023, about 217 schools in the region are affiliated with the board.
The United Arab Emirates hosts the largest number, with 106 CBSE-affiliated schools located in cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The Saudi Arabia has 37 such schools, followed by Kuwait with 26 and Oman with 21. Meanwhile, Qatar has 19 CBSE-affiliated schools and Bahrain has eight.