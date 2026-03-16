CBSE announces cancellation of Class 12 board exams in Middle east region

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) maintains a significant presence across the Middle East through a large network of affiliated schools. According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in 2023, about 217 schools in the region are affiliated with the board.

The United Arab Emirates hosts the largest number, with 106 CBSE-affiliated schools located in cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. The Saudi Arabia has 37 such schools, followed by Kuwait with 26 and Oman with 21. Meanwhile, Qatar has 19 CBSE-affiliated schools and Bahrain has eight.