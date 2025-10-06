CBSE allows flexibility for sportspersons, Olympiad participants in Class X board exams 2026

In a move aimed at easing pressure on students balancing academics with national or international-level competitions, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced special provisions for Class X students appearing in the 2026 board examinations as per a report by The Times of India.

Relief for students with schedule clashes

Students representing India in sports tournaments or Olympiads often find their schedules overlapping with the board exams.

To address this, CBSE announced that such students will now be allowed to take the affected subjects during the second phase of the examination, instead of applying for separate special exams as before.

This means if a student’s competition coincides with the first phase of exams in February, they can appear for those papers in the second phase scheduled for May, with prior approval from CBSE.

The Class X exams for 2026 will be conducted in two phases: February and May.

Apart from sportspersons and Olympiad participants, the second phase will also serve as an opportunity for students who either missed the first exam due to unavoidable reasons or wish to improve their performance.

Recognition of holistic achievements

Welcoming the move, Jaya Chauhan, Principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), told TOI, “CBSE is now recognising olympiads as a part of the regular curriculum. This recognition has already benefited thousands of students in securing admission to IITs and excelling in competitive exams like JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main. The board’s decision will not only ease pressure but also create space for students to perform well in both academics and extracurriculars. It is a positive step for students’ overall development.”

Application and compartment rules

According to CBSE’s updated guidelines, schools must submit the list of students participating in national or international competitions by September 30. All such students must apply for the main examination in advance.

If a student who appears in the second phase of the exam is later placed in the compartmental category, their compartment exam will be conducted the following year, either in February or March.

By formalising these provisions, CBSE aims to make the examination system more inclusive and flexible, allowing high-achieving students to pursue excellence both inside and outside the classroom.