CBSE adopts 40:60 evaluation formula for private Class 12 candidates in Gulf countries

Matter reaches Supreme Court

The issue eventually reached the Supreme Court after Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, a private candidate from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia, challenged CBSE's failure to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result.

The petitioner argued that while CBSE's earlier assessment scheme covered regular students, no similar mechanism existed for private candidates appearing for improvement examinations, leaving their results withheld as "Result Later" (R.L.). He contended that the omission was arbitrary and adversely affected his higher education prospects.

According to court submissions, Patel had appeared for Physics and Chemistry examinations, while papers in Mathematics, English, and Computer Science had been cancelled. Marks for the papers that were held were awarded based on actual performance, while the cancelled subjects were assessed under the newly introduced formula.

Appearing before a bench of Justices S V N Bhatti and Vipul M Pancholi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that the new all-India policy had been specifically framed to address the concerns of similarly situated private candidates affected by the cancellations.

The Centre also informed the court that Patel's result had already been calculated under the new policy, communicated to him via email, and would be updated on DigiLocker. According to the government, the marks awarded under the formula were higher than his previous performance.