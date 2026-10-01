CBSE addresses LOC queries for 2027 board exams, stresses accurate student details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held a live webinar on September 29 to address queries from schools on the Registration and List of Candidates (LOC) process for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027. The board stressed that schools must verify students' personal details and subject combinations carefully before submitting the information.

The webinar was held at the CBSE Integrated Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, and more than 450 school principals and educators participated in person. The session was also streamed on CBSE's official YouTube channel.