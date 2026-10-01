CBSE addresses LOC queries for 2027 board exams, stresses accurate student details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held a live webinar on September 29 to address queries from schools on the Registration and List of Candidates (LOC) process for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027. The board stressed that schools must verify students' personal details and subject combinations carefully before submitting the information.
The webinar was held at the CBSE Integrated Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, and more than 450 school principals and educators participated in person. The session was also streamed on CBSE's official YouTube channel.
What did CBSE address?
The live question-and-answer session covered queries submitted by principals and teachers on several aspects of the examination process. These included:
Correction of student particulars
Selection and change of subjects
Submission and verification of LOC data
Registration of students in Classes IX and XI
Examination fee-related provisions
Provisions for Children with Special Needs (CWSN)
The Controller of Examinations also made a presentation on the Registration and LOC process. CBSE advised schools to resolve issues with candidate details and subject combinations before the relevant deadlines.
Why is accurate registration important?
CBSE has emphasised that registration and LOC data must be submitted accurately, particularly students' personal details and subject combinations. Schools have also been asked to provide timely guidance to students and parents and resolve discrepancies in advance.
The board said this would help avoid procedural difficulties for students during their board examination preparation.
The importance of the LOC is also linked to eligibility to appear for the examinations. CBSE's current instructions state that students whose names are not submitted through the online LOC process will not be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2027.
What are the current LOC deadlines?
CBSE opened the online LOC submission process for the 2027 Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations on September 24.
Schools can submit the LOC without a late fee until October 21, 2026. The late-fee window will run from October 22 to October 26, 2026, according to the board's current schedule.
CBSE has separately issued instructions on correcting students' demographic details. The board's latest notices list both the LOC submission circular and the demographic-correction process on its official website.
What about Classes 9 and 11?
The webinar also addressed the registration of students in Classes IX and XI. CBSE said the registration process for these students will begin shortly.
The registration and LOC processes cover students studying in nearly 32,000 CBSE-affiliated schools in India and 26 other countries.
CBSE has asked schools to check the board's official website regularly for updates and to complete the required processes within the prescribed timelines.