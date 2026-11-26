Students studying in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools will not have to change their existing language choices midway through the academic year under the three-language policy. The Supreme Court has clarified that students who have already opted for three languages can continue with all three, while those studying two languages can retain their current combination for the 2026-27 academic session.

The clarification was issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The court was hearing an application filed by CBSE seeking changes to its earlier order of September 28, which extended transitional relief to Class 6 students.

The court said students who have already chosen three languages should not be asked to return to the earlier two-language arrangement. Similarly, students currently studying two languages can continue with the same combination for this academic year, but will have to take up a third language from the next academic year.

The clarification is important for students in Classes 6 to 9, as schools move towards the revised language framework. It also means that schools cannot force students to replace their chosen subjects during an ongoing session.