CBSE 12th Toppers List 2026: Meet the Stream-wise High Scorers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the country. Along with the overall pass percentage and regional performance, attention has also turned to this year’s top scorers who secured exceptional marks across streams.

Students from Science, Commerce and Humanities recorded strong performances in the examination, with several candidates scoring above 95 per cent. Schools across the country celebrated the achievements of their students soon after the results were declared.