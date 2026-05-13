CBSE 12th Toppers List 2026: Meet the Stream-wise High Scorers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board examination results for 2026, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the country. Along with the overall pass percentage and regional performance, attention has also turned to this year’s top scorers who secured exceptional marks across streams.
Students from Science, Commerce and Humanities recorded strong performances in the examination, with several candidates scoring above 95 per cent. Schools across the country celebrated the achievements of their students soon after the results were declared.
Several students from different regions emerged among the highest scorers in the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. Many candidates secured near-perfect marks, reflecting the highly competitive nature of the board examinations.
CBSE continued its policy of not officially releasing a merit list in order to avoid unhealthy academic pressure and competition among students. However, schools independently shared details of students who achieved outstanding results in the examinations.
A significant number of students also crossed the 90 per cent and 95 per cent mark, highlighting a strong overall performance this year.
How to check the results
Students can access their marks through the official CBSE websites, including cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, using their roll number and login credentials.
The board declared the results within weeks of the completion of examinations, continuing efforts to streamline the evaluation and result publication process. Compared to previous years, CBSE has reduced the time taken to release results after the examinations conclude.
Students who wish to apply for verification, re-evaluation or compartment examinations can do so according to the schedule that will be announced by the board.