CBSE 12th School-wise Result 2026: How to check?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 exam results on May 13. It has activated the CBSE 12th result 2026 links on the official websites at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Students can use their roll number, school number, admit card id and date of birth to check the CBSE 12th results 2026.

Many students started searching for how to access the CBSE 12th results school-wise 2026. Let’s explore important details regarding the CBSE results school-wise below.

CBSE 12th school-wise results 2026

The Board has released the CBSE 12th results 2026 on the official portal. Students can access the CBSE Class 12 results 2026 with roll number, school number and admit card number. Many students search for school-wise results to compare with their friends. One should note that the CBSE school-wise results 2026 will not be available to individuals. Only principals and heads of schools can access the CBSE 12th school-wise results 2026. They can access the CBSE 12th results with school login id. Meanwhile, students can follow the below steps to access the CBSE Class 12 results on cbseresults.nic.in.

How to check CBSE 12th results 2026 at cbseresults.nic.in?

Step 1: Open the official portal of cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find the CBSE 12th results 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Follow the link to land on the results page

Step 4: Enter the roll number, school number and admit card id

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The CBSE Class 12 results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download and keep the results for future need