CBSE 12th Result 2026 Name-wise: How to check results by name

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 exam results on May 13. The Board has activated the CBSE 12th result 2026 links on the official websites at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.
Students who had appeared for the written examination can access the CBSE Class 12 results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number, school number, admit card id and date of birth to check the CBSE 12th results 2026. Let’s explore important details regarding the CBSE results name-wise below.
CBSE 12th result 2026 highlights
CBSE 12th results 2026 name-wise
The search trends are high for the CBSE 12th result 2026 name-wise and CBSE result 2026 by name. Parents and students should note that the CBSE 12th result 2026 name-wise facility is not available on the official websites. The facility to check the CBSE 12th results by name is available on the third-party portals. However, checking the CBSE results 2026 on the private portals is not sugested.
Students can check the CBSE 12th results by name through third-party websites with login details such as name, father’s name and mother’s name.
How to check CBSE 12th result by name 2026?
Step 1: Open the private website
Step 2: Search for the CBSE 12th result 2026 link
Step 3: Find the CBSE result by name
Step 4: Fill in the details such as name and father name
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The CBSE 12th results 2026 by name will be available on the screen
Step 7: Keep the hard copy of CBSE results for future need