CBSE 12th Result 2026 Name-wise: How to check results by name

CBSE 12th results 2026 name-wise

The search trends are high for the CBSE 12th result 2026 name-wise and CBSE result 2026 by name. Parents and students should note that the CBSE 12th result 2026 name-wise facility is not available on the official websites. The facility to check the CBSE 12th results by name is available on the third-party portals. However, checking the CBSE results 2026 on the private portals is not sugested.

Students can check the CBSE 12th results by name through third-party websites with login details such as name, father’s name and mother’s name.

How to check CBSE 12th result by name 2026?

Step 1: Open the private website

Step 2: Search for the CBSE 12th result 2026 link

Step 3: Find the CBSE result by name

Step 4: Fill in the details such as name and father name

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The CBSE 12th results 2026 by name will be available on the screen

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of CBSE results for future need