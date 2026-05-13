CBSE 12th Result 2026 DigiLocker: Steps to download marksheet

Steps to check CBSE Class 12 result on Digilocker

DigiLocker provides a permanent, verifiable digital copy of the mark sheet. Refer to the steps below once the result link goes live:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using existing credentials or register with your mobile number

Step 3: Click on the “Education” or “Results” tab, then choose CBSE

Step 4: provide your Roll Number, School Number, and Admit Card ID

Step 5: View and access your digital Class 12 marksheet

Students without APAAR-linked accounts can also register using their school code, roll number, and 6-digit access code.

How to activate DigiLocker account?

Students who don't have a DigiLocker account can do so by visiting the website, clicking on ‘Get Started’, providing the Access Code provided by their school, and verifying their phone number through OTP.