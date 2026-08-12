CBSE 12th compartment results 2026 declared; download marksheet via DigiLocker

The wait is over for CBSE 12th Compartment results 2026. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Compartment (Supplementary) Examination Result 2026 today, August 12. Candidates who had appeared for the written exams can access the CBSE 12th compartment results 2026 with valid login credentials on the official portal at results.digilocker.gov.in. One must use their roll number, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen to check the CBSE 12th results.

Around 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE 12th compartment exams held on July 28. The CBSE 12th compartment examinations were held in all the three streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. The CBSE 12th practical exams were held in all streams from July 29 to August 4. Students can now check and download their CBSE 12th marksheet 2026 pdf at cbseresults.nic.in.

How to check CBSE 12th compartment results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official CBSE result website at cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on the link for "Senior School Certificate Supplementary Examination (Class XII) Result 2026."

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the CBSE 12th results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the required login credentials such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and the security code

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: Download CBSE Class 12 compartment result 2026 pdf

Step 7: Keep the hard copy of CBSE 12th results for future references

Click here for CBSE 12th Compartment results 2026

The Board has announced that the pass percentage in the CBSE Class 12 supplementary results is 53.08 per cent. Students can also access their provisional marksheet via DigiLocker and UMANG app.