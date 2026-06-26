CBSE 10th Result 2026 Second Board Exam: Will results be released this month?

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results of the Class 10 second board examination. The unofficial sources claim that the CBSE Class 10 second exam results 2026 will be released this month. The board had previously announced in its schedule that CBSE 10th phase 2 results 2026 would be declared by August 15, 2026.

According to the reports, over five lakh students had registered for the CBSE 10th Phase 2 exams. A total of 85,285 students registered for the compartment exam and 57,914 students for both compartment and improvement exams.

Students who had appeared for the phase 2 exams can access the CBSE results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number, admit card id, school number and mother's name to access CBSE Class 10 results 2026. The CBSE board results 2026 will be available only on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE class 10 second board exams were held between May 15 and May 21, 2026. The Board has rolled out the two exams policy for the first time.

How to check CBSE 10th results 2026 phase 2?

Step 1: Open the official webistes at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the Results tab

Step 3: The CBSE results page will open

Step 4: Find the CBSE 2nd exam results link

Step 5: Fill in the required details such as roll number, admit card id, school number and mother's name

Step 6: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of CBSE 10th results for future need