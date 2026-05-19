CBI widens NEET paper leak investigation, grills three students in Vidarbha

Nagpur, May 19 (IANS): The investigation into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 examination paper leak case has reached Nagpur, where a Delhi-based Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team, along with officials from the agency's Nagpur unit, questioned three candidates linked to the matter on Tuesday, sources said.
According to CBI sources, the Delhi team, accompanied by officials from the Nagpur unit of the agency, jointly questioned three candidates from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region in connection with the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.
Sources said that two of the candidates are residents of Nagpur, while the third belongs to Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district.
As part of the investigation, the CBI teams also carried out search operations at the residences of all three candidates to collect relevant evidence and verify details related to the NEET exam paper leak case.
The candidates are currently being questioned by the central agency. However, officials have not made any detention or arrest in the matter so far.
The probe is part of the wider investigation being conducted by the CBI into alleged irregularities and paper leak allegations related to the NEET examination, which had triggered nationwide concern among students and parents.
The CBI had registered the case on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education.
The central agency has been examining multiple leads across different states to identify those involved in the suspected malpractice network and ascertain whether any organised racket operated while conducting the NEET examination.
The CBI has also conducted searches at multiple locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops and mobile phones, which are currently under forensic analysis.
As of now, the CBI has arrested 10 accused persons from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur and Ahilyanagar.
Investigation is continuing with the special teams, and the probe so far has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry and Biology papers, which were circulated before the NEET exam, the CBI said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.