CBI seizes phone of RG Kar hospital employee who contacted junior doctor's family after crime

Kolkata, Aug 10 (IANS): The new Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a fresh probe in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August 2024, had confiscated the mobile phone of one woman employee of the hospital.
The said woman employee of R.G. Kar was reportedly the first one to contact the family of the victim to inform them about the mishap after the body of the woman junior doctor was found in a seminar room on the morning of August 9.
Sources aware of the development said that the mobile phone of the staff member has been confiscated considering allegations by the victim’s family members that the said female staff passed on contradictory information while making subsequent calls within a short period of time to inform them about the mishap.
The seized mobile phone had already been sent for forensic examination. Investigators are looking into phone call records and other information to find answers to several critical questions relating to the mishap, sources added.
The member of the new SIT of the central investigating agency is looking into how and on whose instructions the female staff of the hospital contacted the victim's family. The investigating officials are also trying to corroborate the allegations raised by the victim’s family members about the said female staff passing on contradictory information about the mishap in the subsequent call made by her.
The Investigating Officers feel that from the call records important clues regarding the larger conspiracy behind the rape and murder could be found. The Investigating Officers are also focussing on the records of calls received and made by the female staff from and to other numbers before she contacted the victim’s family members.
Sources said that the purpose of sending the seized mobile phone for forensic examination is to find out whether it is possible to recover any deleted date from the same mobile and also to ascertain whether any new clues could be found from other digital communication apart from the call logs.
On Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, ordered a re-investigation by the state police into the hurried cremation of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim in August 2024 at a crematorium in Panhati of North 24 Parganas district on the evening of this day two years ago.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.