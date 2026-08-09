CBI must probe DSC scam, Lokesh must quit before that: YSRCP

Speaking at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar Reddy said the Purama Naveen episode was central to the DSC scam. Naveen, an outsourcing employee in SCERT—the institution involved in question-paper preparation—secured first rank in one category and sixth rank in another, while candidates are now producing evidence that question papers circulated among students and coaching centres. Similar links are emerging from Madanapalle, Ongole and other districts involving persons connected with question-paper preparation, coaching centres and high-ranking candidates.