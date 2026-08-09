CBI must probe DSC scam, Lokesh must quit before that: YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 9 (IANS): YSR Congress Party MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has demanded an immediate CBI investigation into the Mega DSC–2025 ‘scam’ and said Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh must first resign to ensure a transparent and independent probe.
He clarified that YSRCP was neither seeking cancellation of the DSC (District Selection Committee) exam nor removal of candidates already appointed, but only a comprehensive investigation into the irregularities and justice for deserving candidates.
Speaking at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli, Chandrasekhar Reddy said the Purama Naveen episode was central to the DSC scam. Naveen, an outsourcing employee in SCERT—the institution involved in question-paper preparation—secured first rank in one category and sixth rank in another, while candidates are now producing evidence that question papers circulated among students and coaching centres. Similar links are emerging from Madanapalle, Ongole and other districts involving persons connected with question-paper preparation, coaching centres and high-ranking candidates.
He said the Sports Quota recruitment had become a hub of irregularities, with Government Orders designed to bypass examinations, preferential treatment to federations and associations, participation certificates being used for appointments, mismatched highest-achievement and backup certificates, certificates belonging to different persons being combined, and documents without proper signatures being accepted.
He further charged that Sports Quota certificates uploaded after YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy exposed the issue were subsequently tampered with on the government website.
Chandrasekhar Reddy said serious distortions also occurred in TET eligibility, vertical and horizontal reservations and normalisation, with marks increased by as much as six in some sessions even when fractions of a mark could determine selection. He said candidates who questioned these irregularities were instead being targeted with cases, even for songs sung during peaceful protests.
He announced that the DSC irregularities would be raised forcefully in the upcoming Legislative Council session.
The MLC reiterated that YSRCP is asking only for a CBI probe. “If there was no wrongdoing, the investigation will clear everyone. Lokesh must resign first and allow the truth to come out,” he added.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.