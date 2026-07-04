CBI crackdown on railway exam fraud: two held for paper leak

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two alleged kingpins in connection with the leakage of the question paper for the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE)-2022 conducted by South Western Railway for recruitment to the post of Goods Train Manager.
According to an official statement by the CBI, the two accused, both private individuals, were arrested in Bengaluru on July 3 following searches conducted as part of the investigation.
According to the CBI, the case was registered against 23 accused on a complaint filed by South Western Railway. The accused have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and receiving illegal gratification by a public servant.
During searches at the premises of the two accused, the agency recovered incriminating documents, electronic devices including scanners and printers allegedly used in the examination fraud, examination-related records, and details of candidates.
The investigation has revealed evidence linking the accused to a conspiracy to leak the question paper and distribute it to selected candidates before the examination.
The CBI said the two arrested individuals are believed to be the key masterminds behind the question paper leak.
The accused were produced before a competent court in Bengaluru on Saturday, which remanded them to CBI custody for four days for further interrogation.
The CBI said the investigation is continuing to identify and apprehend other individuals allegedly involved in the conspiracy.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.
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