CBI court reserves order in NEET-UG paper leak case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Thursday reserved orders on framing of charges in the NEET UG Paper Leak case. There are 14 accused named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court will pronounce its order on November 18.



The CBI filed a charge sheet against 13 accused persons in July. Thereafter, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. The court had taken cognisance of the main charge sheet in August 2026.



The CBI registered a case in May 2026 to investigate the case of the UG Paper leak.