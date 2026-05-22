CBI arrests Pune-based lecturer for 'leaking' NEET UG physics paper to aspirants

"The CBI has identified another key accused who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 physics questions," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency alleged that Havaldar was involved in the NEET UG process after being appointed an expert by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"She had complete access to the physics question paper. In April, she shared some of the questions with co-accused Manisha Mandhare," the statement said.