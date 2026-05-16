CBI arrests professor in NEET paper leak case, says source of leak identified

Three days into its probe into the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said it had cracked the case with the arrest of a Pune-based professor, alleged to be the kingpin and the “source” of the leaked paper.

Professor P V Kulkarni, a domain expert in chemistry from Latur who has for years served on panels involved in setting the NEET question paper, was taken into custody from his residence in Pune, officials said.

"P V Kulkarni has been arrested at Pune after thorough interrogation," a CBI spokesperson said.