Umar Khalid film screening at IIIT-Hyderabad faces CBFC scrutiny

New Delhi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised an objection to the proposed screening of a documentary on jailed scholar and activist Umar Khalid at the International Institute of Information Technology-Hyderabad (IIIT-Hyderabad).



The documentary, titled ‘Prisoner No. 626710 is Present’, directed by filmmaker Lalit Vachani, was proposed to be screened by a group of students at the KRB Auditorium on Friday at 8 PM. The film focuses on Khalid and his arrest in 2020.



The CBFC, in a post on X, said that a film that has not received certification cannot be publicly screened unless a specific exemption has been granted under the Cinematograph Act.

“Public screening of a documentary film that has not yet been certified by the CBFC is a violation of the Cinematograph Act unless a specific exemption has been sought under the Act,” the CBFC said.