CBDT seeks stakeholders input on proposed rules under Income Tax Act, 2025

New Delhi: The government has urged stakeholders to study the Income-tax Act, 2025, and make suggestions, which will be compiled and considered for review before final notification.



The Income-tax Act, 2025, received the assent of the President in August 2025.



The Act will come into effect from 1 April 2026.



The corresponding Income Tax Rules and related forms have been prepared after broad-based consultation to align with the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 2025.



"Before final notification of the Income Tax Rules and Forms, to encourage wider stakeholder participation, the proposed Income Tax Rules and Forms have been uploaded on the official website: www.incometaxindia.gov.in. Stakeholders are encouraged to study the same and make suggestions, which will be compiled and considered for review before final notification," according to a statement by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).



As part of a wider consultative process, the Income Tax Department invites inputs and suggestions from stakeholders in the following four categories: Simplification of Language; Reduction of Litigation; Reduction of Compliance Burden; and Identification of Redundant/Obsolete Rules and Forms.

