New tax law from April 1: CBDT launches outreach push to ease transition

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Friday announced the launch of 'PRARAMBH'--an outreach and facilitation initiative aimed at ensuring a smooth and taxpayer-friendly transition to the new Income Tax Act, 2025, which comes into force from April 1, 2026.

Addressing an event in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials, the CBDT Chairman said the initiative, Policy Reform and Responsible Action for Mission Viksit Bharat (PRARAMBH), marks a significant step in India's tax administration journey.

He emphasised that the transition is not just about a new law, but also about ensuring clarity, simplicity and confidence for taxpayers through notified rules, forms and re-engineered processes.

Highlighting the scale of reforms, Agrawal said the number of rules has been reduced from 510 to 333, while forms have been cut from 399 to 190--nearly a 52 per cent reduction. He noted that the simplification exercise could eliminate compliance requirements for over six crore transactions. To aid taxpayers, more than 2,200 FAQs and guidance notes for 186 forms have been prepared.

The CBDT Chairman said PRARAMBH will include multimedia campaigns, educational material in multiple Indian languages and digital tools to improve understanding of the new Act.

Chairman Agrawal also announced the launch of 'Kar Saathi', an AI-enabled chatbot that will provide round-the-clock assistance to taxpayers through the department's website.

He added that digital services, including a new website and guidance tools, will be rolled out in phases to ensure a seamless and technology-driven experience. At the same time, support will be extended through 'Aaykar Seva Kendras' across the country to ensure accessibility for taxpayers without digital access.

Emphasising a citizen-centric approach, Agrawal said the initiative reflects the spirit of "Nagrik Devo Bhava", with a focus on making tax administration more transparent, responsive and empathetic.

He expressed confidence that PRARAMBH will serve as a bridge between reform and understanding, enabling a smooth, inclusive and taxpayer-friendly transition to the new regime.