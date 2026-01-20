CAT & IIM eligibility explained: Do you make the cut ?

Eligibility for CAT and IIM admissions is straightforward, but easy to overlook in the rush to start preparing. Here’s a clear checklist to help you confirm your fit.
A bachelor’s degree from a recognised university
Minimum 50% aggregate marks (45% for reserved categories)
Final-year students are eligible to apply provisionally
Professional qualifications such as CA, CS, or ICWA are accepted with equivalent scores
No age limit specified for CAT or IIM admissions
Work experience is not mandatory; fresh graduates are eligible
IIM shortlisting goes beyond scores and considers academic background, work experience, and diversity factors
Several IIMs aim for academic and gender diversity, which can influence shortlisting outcomes
A strong profile can complement CAT performance during later admission stages
Meeting the eligibility criteria is only the first filter. While CAT scores remain central, IIM admissions typically evaluate candidates across multiple dimensions, making profile-building and clarity of goals relevant alongside exam preparation.