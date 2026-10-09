CAT 2026 registrations fall for second consecutive year, down 13.7% from 2024 peak

The registration window for CAT 2026, conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore, has closed, with the examination scheduled for November 29. The number of candidates registering for the Common Admission Test has fallen for the second consecutive year, with 2.84 lakh applicants recorded this year, down 3.7% from 2.95 lakh in 2025.

The latest figures point to a broader decline following the record 3.29 lakh registrations in 2024. The number fell to 2.95 lakh in 2025 before dropping further to 2.84 lakh this year. Compared with the 2024 peak, the 2026 figure represents a decline of around 45,000 registrations, or 13.7%.