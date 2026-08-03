CAT 2026 Registration: 5 key instructions for eligible applicants

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has commenced the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 registration today, August 3. Interested management aspirants can go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to fill and submit the CAT 2026 application form.

Here are five important instructions applicants should keep in mind:

1. Register with an email ID and mobile number that will remain active throughout the admission cycle

CAT registration is only the preliminary stage of the MBA admission process. Shortlisting, interview calls, document verification, and communication from IIMs and other participating colleges may continue for several months after the examination. Candidates should avoid using temporary email IDs or phone numbers that may become inaccessible during the admission cycle.

2. Enter academic details exactly as they appear in official records

Applicants should fill in marks, CGPA, graduation status, and board or university details strictly according to their official mark sheets. Even minor inconsistencies in academic information can create complications during document verification conducted by institutes after the CAT results are announced.

3. Keep category and reservation documents ready before registration

Candidates applying under reserved categories or seeking PwD reservation should ensure that their certificates are valid and issued in the prescribed format. Obtaining or renewing certificates after registration often leads to unnecessary delays, especially when institutes begin shortlisting candidates for subsequent admission rounds.

4. Select test cities strategically instead of simply selecting the nearest location

Applicants are usually permitted to provide multiple city preferences. Since allotment depends on seat availability, candidates should select cities they can realistically travel to rather than limiting themselves to a single nearby centre. This improves the chances of receiving a convenient test location if the preferred city reaches capacity.

5. Verify every detail before making the final submission

Once the application fee is paid and the form is submitted, only limited fields may be editable during the correction window, if one is provided. Candidates should carefully review personal details, academic information, uploaded documents, photograph specifications, and programme preferences before completing the payment.