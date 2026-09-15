CAT 2026 aspirants get another chance to apply

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have extended the registration deadline for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026, giving MBA aspirants additional time to complete their applications.

Candidates can now register for CAT 2026 until September 22, 2026, at 5:00 PM. The earlier deadline was September 15. The registration window, which opened on August 3, is available through the official CAT website, iimcat.ac.in.

The extension gives candidates another week to complete the application, pay the examination fee and submit the form. The IIMs have indicated that the revised September 22 deadline is the final deadline for registration.

CAT 2026 will be conducted by IIM Indore on November 29, 2026, in three computer-based sessions. The test will have three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). The examination will have a duration of 120 minutes.

While filling the application form, candidates can select five preferred test cities. CAT 2026 is scheduled to be conducted at centres across approximately 170 cities. Candidates should check their application details carefully before submitting the form.

After registration closes, candidates who have successfully registered and paid the fee will get an edit window. This facility will allow changes only to the photograph, signature and test-city preferences. Other details entered in the application cannot be modified during this window.

The CAT 2026 application fee is Rs 2,700 for General, EWS and NC-OBC candidates, while SC, ST and PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 1,350. The fee is payable online during submission of the application.