CAT 2025 results to be out soon, officials say

Aspirants of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 are set to get their results later this week, with the Indian Institute of Management IIM Kozhikode announcing the outcome on Tuesday, December 24, 2025, official updates confirm.

The CAT exam, a key gateway for admission into postgraduate management programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top business schools, was conducted on November 30, 2025, across examination centres nationwide

According to the notification issued by IIM Kozhikode on December 23, the CAT 2025 result will be announced on the official CAT portal at iimcat.ac.in .

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards by logging in with their registered application number and password. The scorecards will display sectional and overall scaled scores along with percentiles, which are crucial for subsequent admission stages.

The final result announcement follows the release of the final answer key on December 17, 2025, after a scheduled objection window earlier this month.

With around 2.58 lakh candidates having appeared for the exam this year, students are advised to visit the official website once the result link goes live and save their scorecards for future reference, as the next steps in the admission processes will begin soon after.