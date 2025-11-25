CAT 2025: Four days to go! Exam on November 30 across 170 cities

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on Sunday, November 30, 2025. With only four days left, candidates are urged to complete their final preparations.

This year, CAT 2025 will be held in 170 cities across India. Exam centre details are printed on the CAT 2025 admit card.

Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit card must immediately visit the official website iimcat.ac.in and do so without delay. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall.

CAT 2025 will be conducted in three slots on a single day:

- Slot 1: 8:30 AM – 10:30 am

- Slot 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 pm

- Slot 3: 4:30 PM – 6:30 pm

Individual slot allocation and exact reporting time are mentioned on the admit card.

Reporting time for each slot

- Slot 1 candidates: Report from 7:00 am onwards

- Slot 2 candidates: Report by 11:00 am

- Slot 3 candidates: Report by 3:00 pm

Biometric verification and document checking will begin as soon as candidates arrive.

Mandatory documents to carry on exam day

Candidates must bring the following to the exam centre:

1. CAT 2025 Admit Card

- A printed hard copy is compulsory (soft copies on phones will not be accepted as electronic devices are prohibited inside the hall)

- The admit card contains candidate details, exam slot, centre address and important instructions

2. Valid Original Photo ID Proof (any one of the following)

- Aadhaar Card

- Passport

- PAN Card

- Driving License

- Voter ID (Electoral ID)

Candidates without both the printed admit card and a valid original ID proof will not be permitted to appear for the exam.