CAT 2025 city-wise exam centres OUT: Check here

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) have announced a list of exam centres per city for the Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025). The examination will take place in three sessions on November 30.

The CAT is a computer-based admission test for IIMs' Postgraduate and Doctoral/Fellow programmes.

Candidates can find more information, including a mock test, on the official website, iimcat.ac.in .

They may now check the distribution of centres by state and city, which includes all states and Union territories, as well as smaller locales like Imphal (Manipur), Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh), and Leh.

CAT 2025 will be administered in around 170 test cities. Candidates may rank five cities in order of preference. Once assigned, the test centre cannot be modified. The authority may change or cancel centres as needed.

Here are some important dates for CAT 2025 aspirants to remember:

Admit card available for download: from November 5 to 30

CAT 2025 date: November 30, 2025

Result declaration: First week of January 2026 (Tentative)

As part of the registration process, aspirants will be required to choose their preferred centres (often up to five) in order of preference; the assignment will depend on availability and may be subject to a first-come, first-served basis.