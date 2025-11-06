CAT 2025 Admit Card release postponed: Here’s the new date

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has postponed the release date of the CAT Admit Card 2025. The admit card for the Common Admission Test, which was supposed to be released yesterday, November 5, has been postponed.

When the IIM CAT results are posted, candidates can visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in .

The Institute will issue the CAT admit card on November 12, 2025. The deadline to download the hall ticket is November 30, 2025.

The official notice reads, "Admit cards for 2.95 lakh eligible candidates have been generated and can be downloaded only from the CAT website ( https://iimcat.ac.in ) using the CAT application login ID and password between 12 November and 30 November 2025."

This year, 2.95 lakh applicants will sit for the exam. When the hall ticket is published, candidates who plan to take the CAT 2025 exam can get it using the processes outlined below:

Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in . Click on ‘CAT Admit Card 2025’ link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in three sessions. The CAT will be administered in exam centres throughout approximately 170 test cities.

Candidates will be able to select any five test cities in the order of their choosing. The list of cities may change at the discretion of the CAT authorities.

