Cashing in! UPI transactions soar as Kerala’s digital aspirations take flight

KOCHI: It’s a digi-tell all! In a clear pivot from cash, Kerala is increasingly taking to the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) figures reveal that 444.9 million UPI transactions were processed in the state in November, marking a 29.6% year-on-year increase. The value of these transactions rose 28.6% to `59,793 crore. Per capita usage climbed to 12.7 transactions a month, up from 9.8 a year earlier, indicating not just wider adoption but also more frequent use.