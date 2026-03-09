Cashing in on cashew apples in Kerala

KANNUR: Production of Kerala’s version of feni is set to begin by mid-March. The iconic cashew-based liquor closely associated with Goa is more than just a beverage: it is a cultural symbol and a tourist attraction. Drawing inspiration from Goa’s success, Kerala is now preparing to carve out its own space with a locally produced variant that promises to benefit both farmers and the hospitality industry.

Payyavoor Service Cooperative Bank Ltd has secured official permission to manufacture the product under the brand name ‘K Feni’. The plant will manufacture around 1,000 litres daily in the initial phase. K Feni will contain 28% alcohol. Authorities involved in the project indicate that capacity will be scaled up subsequently, depending on demand and market response.