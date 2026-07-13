Case registered in Kerala over social media video allegedly threatening PM Modi

Malappuram, Kerala (PTI): A case was registered after an unidentified person allegedly posted an offensive video on social media containing a death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.
The case was registered by the Malappuram Cyber Police against an unidentified person under sections 192 (provocation with intent to cause a riot) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.
According to officials at the Malappuram Cyber Police Station, the video came to notice during routine cyber patrolling.
They alleged that the post contained abusive remarks against the Prime Minister and a death threat.
The same video was found to have been shared through multiple Facebook, YouTube and Instagram accounts.
The post was subsequently taken down and a case registered, officials said.
Police said they had identified a native of Parappanangadi here, allegedly linked to the post, and that he would be questioned as part of the investigation.
A detailed investigation is underway, they added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.