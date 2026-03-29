Kerala registers case over fake government school vacation order

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI): Police have registered a case after a fake government order claiming that the summer school vacation had been cut short was circulated on online platforms, officials said on Sunday.
The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered the case on Saturday night following a complaint filed by V Vasuki, the secretary of the General Education Department.
According to the FIR, the fake order, purportedly issued in the name of the General Education Department and carrying the Kerala government emblem, was circulated on social media, causing concern among students and teachers.
Following the circulation of the fake order, the department issued a clarification stating that no such decision had been taken.
The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.
Police said efforts are underway to trace the social media account from which the message originated.
They added that multiple social media accounts are being monitored as part of the investigation.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.