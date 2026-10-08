Central University of Kerala students booked over protest

Kasaragod: A case has been registered against students of the Central University of Kerala over a protest against a two-day seminar on the 150th anniversary of the Vande Mataram national song, organised at the campus in Periya here, police said on Thursday.
Keralam Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar had alleged that there was a conspiracy behind the protest during the seminar held on October 6 and 7.
The students had staged a protest on campus against the presence of J Nandakumar, the national convener of an RSS-linked organisation.
The students also alleged that several were denied entry despite having registered for the seminar.
Various student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Kerala Students Union (KSU) and Muslim Students Federation (MSF), took part in the protest.
According to police officials at Bekal station, a case has been registered against 25 students who are yet to be identified.
The FIR said that on Wednesday at 1.30 pm, while a seminar in connection with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram was being conducted at the Library Hall of the Central University of Kerala, Periya, about 25 students belonging to various student organisations unlawfully assembled with the intention of committing an offence.
They came shouting slogans in a manner that disrupted the seminar, the FIR said.
Even after a lawful command was given to them to disperse, they disobeyed the complainant's order and continued shouting slogans and disrupting the event, it said.
Officials said the case was registered on its own based on information provided by police personnel deployed as part of the security arrangements.
The case was registered on Wednesday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for unlawful assembly, disobedience to a lawful order issued by a public servant, and rioting.
Police said they are examining CCTV footage from the campus as part of the investigation.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.