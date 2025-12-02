Case pedagogy in focus as BIMTECH wraps up ICMC 2025

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida, has concluded the 14th International Conference on Management Cases (ICMC 2025), held from November 26 to 28 2025. The event focused on how case pedagogy can respond to changing classroom expectations and management practice.

The conference opened with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Director Prof Bharat Bhasker as Chief Guest. Calling case study methodology central to management education, he noted that in a volatile corporate environment it is through cases that students learn what decision-making means.

Two keynote sessions examined the publishing side of case pedagogy. Violetta Gallagher, Product and Publishing Director at Ivey Publishing, discussed global expectations for teaching cases and how authors can strengthen both scholarship and classroom impact. Rahul Kumar Sharma, Senior Managing Editor at SAGE, spoke about the evolving case publishing ecosystem and stressed that “integrity is a crucial pillar of publishing today”.

This 14th edition drew more than 100 case authors and practitioners, with over 70 teaching and research cases presented. Fourteen thematic tracks covered areas such as strategic innovation, sustainability, leadership, human dynamics, and organisational change, with discussions framed around how cases can bridge theory and practice.

A key academic component was the sixth Case Master Development Workshop, “Advance Your Case Writing with Ivey Publishing”. Facilitated by Gallagher, it took participants through the process of developing analytically strong cases and teaching notes, and clarified submission and review procedures for Ivey.

ICMC 2025 also hosted a “Meet the Editors” forum with editors from international case journals, who outlined what makes a case publishable and how editorial decisions are made. Nine case awards, sponsored by Ivey Publishing, SAGE, and The Case Centre, recognised work that combined methodological rigour with real-world relevance.

BIMTECH announced that the 15th edition of ICMC will be held in the first week of December 2026, in collaboration with the European Union funded project KODECET.