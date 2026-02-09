Carpe diem meet the AI challenge

BENGALURU: Despite Bengaluru being the IT capital of India, industry experts, whose companies are based in the city, are worried over the lack of AI talent among job seekers and youngsters who graduate from premier engineering degrees including Computer Science, Electronics and Communication and others every year.

According to the experts, the industry is facing a severe shortage of blended talent of product managers, analysts and operational leaders who can work as AI translators by merging business logic with technical tools.

They say that currently, there is only one qualified candidate for every 10 open GenAI roles in India.

Recently, Dr Sharanprakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood, had said that only 20,000 engineering graduates out of every one lakh students get jobs in Karnataka.