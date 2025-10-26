CAREER|The evolution of merchandising in jewellery retail & emerging opportunities

Imagine strolling past a store window when a stunning display catches your eye. You feel compelled to step inside, and before you know it, you’re walking out with a purchase you hadn’t planned. Later, you may wonder if you needed it, but in that moment, the display spoke to you, making it feel like a must-have addition to your life. This dynamic is beautifully portrayed in the Hollywood movie, Confessions of a Shopaholic, where the protagonist imagines the store mannequins enticing her to indulge.

This, in essence, is merchandising: the art and strategy of making products almost “call out” to us. Merchandising goes far beyond arranging items on shelves; it involves creating a holistic experience that drives desire and compels action. It encompasses everything from pricing strategies and display techniques to special offers and stock optimisation.

In the world of gems and jewellery, the impact of merchandising is profound. A carefully staged display, featuring a radiant bride adorned with a gleaming diamond necklace, can compel one to step into the store and venture into the world of elegance and allure and imagine these pieces as part of their own story.

What is jewellery merchandising?

Jewellery merchandising is the strategic and creative process of presenting jewellery to attract, engage, and inspire customers to make purchases. Effective jewellery merchandising builds a brand story, creates a memorable shopping experience, and highlights the value and appeal of each piece.

A few premier institutes offer educational programs that are designed for aspiring jewellery merchandisers. These programs provide comprehensive training in jewellery merchandising, inventory planning, identifying the target markets (luxury buyers, middle-class consumers), and mastering essential concepts like marketing strategies, the make-or-buy decision, and visual merchandising. These elements are critical for crafting effective merchandising strategies that appeal to diverse customer segments and drive jewellery retailers.

By combining creative expertise with practical business knowledge, a jewellery merchandiser creates an environment—both online and offline—that guides customers through an experience, making each piece feel desirable, accessible, and meaningful.

Career opportunities as a jewellery merchandiser

Jewellery merchandising plays a critical role in the success of retail jewellery businesses, with each position contributing uniquely to the overall shopping experience.

Retail Sales Staff are the direct link between the customer and the jewellery on display. These professionals possess in-depth product knowledge and offer personalised guidance to customers, helping them select the right pieces based on their preferences and needs. Retail Sales Associate with strong conceptual knowledge of merchandising plays a key role in maintaining and organising displays, as well as ensuring the products are aptly positioned and remain easy to access.

Category or Section Managers oversee specific product categories, such as diamonds, gold, or traditional jewellery. They manage inventory levels, ensure their section meets sales goals, and optimise product displays. These managers also provide leadership to sales staff, ensuring that the section runs smoothly and that both customers and employees have a positive experience. They also offer strategies for slow-moving products as well as provide key insights to store managers on the visual merchandising of their categories.

Store Managers hold responsibility for the overall performance of the store. They manage daily operations, including budgeting, staffing, and customer service. Store managers set and implement merchandising strategies that align with the brand’s goals, ensuring that the store’s aesthetic and offerings resonate with customers. They are also tasked with meeting sales targets and maintaining a high standard of customer satisfaction. Store managers are also tasked with sharing data-backed insights with merchandising teams or jewellery business owners for effective decision-making.

Jewellery Merchandisers are responsible for curating the product assortment, ensuring that the jewellery selection aligns with current market trends and customer demands. They create visually appealing displays that highlight the beauty of each piece, using strategic placement and presentation to draw customers in. Merchandisers work closely with suppliers, designers, and marketing teams to ensure that the store’s offerings are attractive and relevant to target audiences, ultimately driving sales.

Several roles in a retail jewellery establishment can be upskilled, armed with the knowledge of jewellery merchandising. Each of these roles requires a blend of creativity, business acumen, and customer service skills. Together, they ensure that jewellery retail businesses are not only profitable but also provide an engaging, customer-centric experience that drives long-term success.

[Written by Arjun Pansari, Director – Education, Gemological Institute of America (GIA) India]