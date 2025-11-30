Career Launcher, NDIM launch campus-based coaching for MBA entrance exams

Career Launcher (CL) has entered into a strategic collaboration with New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM) to offer structured Master of Business Administration (MBA) entrance preparation to NDIM students for exams such as Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and NMAT by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) (NMAT).

Announced in New Delhi on November 28 2025, the tie-up will see CL delivering campus-based coaching, learning resources, and guidance for students aiming at national-level management institutes.

The partnership comes amid rising competition and changes in the way leading MBA entrance tests are designed. By combining CL’s test-preparation pedagogy with NDIM’s classroom environment, the programme is intended to give students a more cohesive support system that links regular coursework with targeted test strategies, practice platforms, and faculty mentoring.

Explaining the objective behind the move, Ashish Bahri, Executive Vice President, Career Launcher, said, “Today’s MBA aspirants need more than conceptual knowledge; they must demonstrate agility, accuracy, and the ability to perform under pressure.”

Ayush Kumar, Managing Director, NDIM, said the collaboration is meant to respond to evolving expectations from business schools and recruiters. “Business education is changing rapidly, and institutions need to be ahead of the curve in terms of industry requirements. At NDIM, we are of the opinion that competitive exams should not only be viewed as mere gateways to admission but also as an early stage reflection of students’ abilities to analyze and make decisions,” he said.

Under the arrangement, NDIM students will be able to access CL’s faculty, study material, mock-test platforms, and performance-evaluation tools, along with workshops, seminars, and awareness sessions conducted on campus. The partners say the initiative is meant to strengthen NDIM’s preparation ecosystem and give its students additional confidence and a competitive edge while attempting management entrance examinations across the country.