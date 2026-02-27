Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for doubling urban capacity within five years

New Delhi: Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that in view of the rapid, sustained growth in demand for travel, the capacity of major cities to originate new trains needs to be doubled from the current level in the next 5 years.



The Union Minister said that the current infrastructure serving needs to be augmented to meet the requirements of the upcoming years. The works for doubling the originating capacity by the year 2030 would include the following actions, such as augmenting the current terminals with additional platforms, stabling lines, pit lines, and adequate shunting facilities; and identifying and creating new terminals in and around the urban area.

Additionally, several critical actions must be initiated to support this expansion, including the development and maintenance of mega coaching complexes. Key priorities include increasing sectional capacity through essential traffic facility works, signalling upgradation, and the multitracking necessary to manage the higher volume of trains across the network.



While planning for increasing the capacity of terminals, stations around terminals will also be considered so that capacity is evenly balanced. For example, Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, and Alandi have been considered for increasing capacity along with increasing platforms and stabling lines at Pune station.