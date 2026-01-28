Capacity building program for AIIMS Mangalagiri nursing students

VIJAYAWADA: Final-year B.Sc Nursing students from AIIMS Mangalagiri visited the AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) office on Tuesday as part of a national capacity-building programme on “Hospital Preparedness during Health Emergencies.”

The initiative is being conducted under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Disaster Management Cell.

APSDMA Executive Director Venkat Deepak explained the critical role hospitals, doctors, and nurses play in reducing disaster risks.