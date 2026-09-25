Can't force parents to enroll children in government schools: J&K edu min

Sakina Itoo, Minister for Education in Jammu and Kashmir, said on Thursday, September 24 that the government cannot mandate government employees to enrolll their children in government schools. She added that every child has a fundamental right to be able to choose between government and private education.

Itoo was reacting in the Legislative Assembly to a Private Members' Bill submitted by Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh, Independent MLA of Langate, which sought to require all government employees to enrolll their children in government schools, reports Greater Kashmir.

The minister stated that the government cannot compel parents or children to attend a specific school, even as the quality of government education improved considerably over the last two years.

She further stated that while results, enrollments, and the number of smart classrooms have been on the rise in Jammu and Kashmir's government schools, there was still scope for the improvement.

“I will not say that education sector has improved 100 percent. But it has improved to a great extent,” she said.

According to Greater Kashmir, Itoo stated that rather than imposing a mandate, people should be convinced of the quality of education offered by government institutions. “If someone is convinced that the quality of education in a government school is better, if my child studies there, it is better,” she said.

Itoo also mentioned the performance of candidates who passed competitive exams with high ranks, stating that most of them attended government schools.

“If you look at it this time, all the children who have qualified any competent exam, most of them have gone to government schools. If you look at the JKAS officers or other examiners, most of them are pass out of government schools,” she said.

According to the minister, elected officials could be crucial in motivating students and parents to choose government schools on their own volition. “I would like members (of the legislative assembly) to come forward as there are such good teachers in government schools. So I think we should all go and play a role in this,” she said.

Emphasising that improving government schools and encouraging people to opt for them should be a collective effort, the minister urged the MLA to withdraw the bill.