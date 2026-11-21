Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he could not live without challenges and that overcoming difficulties and limiting beliefs was essential for the progress of both individuals and the nation.

Addressing the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, in West Midnapore district, the Prime Minister said that “limiting beliefs” were the biggest obstacles to the progress of both individuals and the nation.

“Unless you learn to challenge the challenges, the desired progress will never be achieved. Personally, I am a person who cannot survive without challenging the challenges. At the same time, limiting belief is the greatest hurdle for the progress of the nation and an individual. For a long time, the progress of the nation had been restricted by the fear of challenging the challenges and limiting beliefs. But during the last few years, India has gone much beyond those limitations,” PM Modi said.