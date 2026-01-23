Caneus Intl to launch aerospace institute in Navi Mumbai

"We have 25 years of experience doing this around the world. So the first time this will be a global platform in India that will benefit not just India, but the region and the world in particular," he said.

In a separate interaction with ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state is set to build its first 'Innovation City' near Mumbai, bringing in multiple investors and global innovation ecosystems to India

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Fadnavis highlighted that the idea was proposed under the AI and the Innovation Ecosystem theme of the 2025 WEF conference before more than 400 investors, and this year the location has been finalised with the project set to begin in six to eight months.

