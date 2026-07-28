Candidates can now see answer sheets of MP civil services main exam held between 2019-24

Indore: In a move to enhance transparency, the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has decided to allow candidates to view their descriptive answer sheets of the State Service Main Examination conducted between 2019 and 2024.
According to an official release issued on Monday, candidates who appeared in the written part of the State Service Main Examination held from 2019 to 2024 will be eligible to see their answer sheets.
The exercise will begin with the answer sheets of the State Service Main Examination 2019, and the inspection process for them will commence in November, it said.
Candidates will subsequently be allowed to go through their answer sheets of the State Service Main Examination conducted in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 in a phased manner.
The commission said candidates would have to apply online for the review, and would be allowed to personally examine their answer sheets according to a pre-scheduled programme and allotted time slots.
Detailed guidelines, the online application process, schedule and other relevant information regarding the scrutiny of answer sheets will be issued separately on the commission's website, the release added.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.