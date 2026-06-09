Bluetooth cheating racket busted at Odisha Civil Services exam, four arrested in Cuttack

Cuttack, Jun 8 (PTI): Odisha Police has arrested four persons for allegedly using unfair means during the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary Examination-2025 held here, officials said on Monday.
The incident came to light at Ajay Binay Institute of Technology (ABIT) on Sunday when a candidate, identified as Abhisek Rout (29), was found allegedly cheating during the examination.
Police said Rout was found carrying a concealed Bluetooth earbud and a mobile phone hidden in his undergarments while appearing for the examination.
Invigilators grew suspicious after noticing him repeatedly reading out questions aloud.
Preliminary investigation revealed that his mobile phone was connected to three associates stationed outside the examination centre, police said.
According to investigators, Rout was allegedly receiving answers through electronic communication devices.
The gadgets were detected during examination monitoring and seized by the authorities.
Based on a written complaint by the centre supervisor, Markatnagar police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
During the investigation, police questioned examination officials and other persons concerned, collected relevant records and seized electronic devices linked to the case.
"Four persons, including the candidate, have been arrested in connection with the incident. Their mobile phones and other electronic devices have also been seized for forensic examination," police said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.